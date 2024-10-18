Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.4% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $95.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

