Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after buying an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,843,848,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TMO opened at $599.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

