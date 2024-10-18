Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.06.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $201.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

