Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.51.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.