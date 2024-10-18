Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 4.8 %

TFIN opened at $87.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $498,880.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFIN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

