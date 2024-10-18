TrueFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $104.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $104.44 million and $10.92 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.96 or 0.00249900 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,172,297 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,172,296.9052753 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07872475 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,610,838.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.