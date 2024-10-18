Truist Financial Boosts Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $32.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE RYN opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 114.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

