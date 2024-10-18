Truist Financial Cuts Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $32.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,359 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,115,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,877 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,719,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after purchasing an additional 428,278 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.