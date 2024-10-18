Truist Financial Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $116.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

