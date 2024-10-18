Truist Financial Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $242.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $219.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $220.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

