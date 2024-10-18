Truist Financial Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $18.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPRE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $771.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.52. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $618.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $168,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

