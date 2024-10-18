Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 4,349 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 194,672 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $131.47 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

