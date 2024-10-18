Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 5,112 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 56,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 399.8% during the 1st quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.62. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

