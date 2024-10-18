Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 188,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TD opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

