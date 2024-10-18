Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.