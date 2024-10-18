Trust Point Inc. Boosts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc. owned about 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 78.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 135,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 82,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.03. 28,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

