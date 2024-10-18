Trust Point Inc. Buys 924 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 59.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 127,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,379,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.