Trust Point Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $19,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $4,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $40.15. 213,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,464. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $383,257.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,660.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $383,257.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,660.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

