Trust Point Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 8.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

GKOS traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.21. 247,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,453. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.02. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $136.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.55.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

