Trust Point Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.00. 1,820,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,754,277. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.