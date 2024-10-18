Trust Point Inc. Has $8.79 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Point Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 53,303 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.86. The stock had a trading volume of 162,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,132. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

