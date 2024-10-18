Trust Point Inc. Increases Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Doximity by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,231.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.37. 182,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.