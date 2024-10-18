Trust Point Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $41.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $517.61. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

