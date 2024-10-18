Trust Point Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 12.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 18,100.0% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 228,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,018. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

