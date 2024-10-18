TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,139 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $182.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $193.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

