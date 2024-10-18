TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $187.36 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.82.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

