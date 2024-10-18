TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE T opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

