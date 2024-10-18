TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 522,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after buying an additional 368,527 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 334,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 607,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 231,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

