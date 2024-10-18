TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

