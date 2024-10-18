TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $131.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

