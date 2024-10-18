Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.90. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tupperware Brands stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.15% of Tupperware Brands worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

