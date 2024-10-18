Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 176,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

