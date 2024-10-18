Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
TKC stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
