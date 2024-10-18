Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.8 %

VSH opened at $18.45 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

