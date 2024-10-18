Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.8 %
VSH opened at $18.45 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.
Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vishay Intertechnology
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.