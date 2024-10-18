Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $430,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

