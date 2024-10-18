Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:QIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QIS opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $26.55.

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF Profile

The Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF (QIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund aims to provide positive absolute returns and income using quantitative investment strategies to invest across equities, interest rates, commodities, and currencies through total return swaps.

