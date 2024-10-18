U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $49.49. 5,092,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

