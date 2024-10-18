U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,392,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.34.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

