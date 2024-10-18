U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 166,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 31,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.34.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

