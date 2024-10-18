Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,940 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 64.8% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 82.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 46,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

