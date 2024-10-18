Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Lowered to “Hold” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America downgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,715 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 170.8% in the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 267,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.