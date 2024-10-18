UBS Group Cuts Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target to $3.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $43,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,720.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 557,336 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 411,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,098 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

