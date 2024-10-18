UBS Group Lowers Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $555.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $605.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELV. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.50.

Shares of ELV traded down $10.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.38. The company had a trading volume of 538,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.05. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,791,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,641,000 after acquiring an additional 190,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,118,000 after buying an additional 123,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,247,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,607,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

