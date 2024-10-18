UBS Group Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $124.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $120.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $95.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 101.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

