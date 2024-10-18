Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $380.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

ULTA opened at $371.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.43. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.