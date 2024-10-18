Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $395.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $371.72 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.