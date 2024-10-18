Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.600-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %

ULTA opened at $371.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.43. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.