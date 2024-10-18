Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 22.600-23.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.4 %
ULTA opened at $371.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.43. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
