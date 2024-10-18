Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $7.44 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $122.61 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00105527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 76.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

