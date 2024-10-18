United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

United Airlines stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.