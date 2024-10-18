United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Holdings Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 422.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,444 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USLM. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.7 %

USLM opened at $104.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.85. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $105.02.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,684. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

