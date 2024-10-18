United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $767.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

